Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This freshly painted 4-bedroom, 2 bath home features 1,170 htd sq feet. Large kitchen, stainless steel sink, fridge and stove. Kitchen is tiled with laundry closet and washer/dryer hookups. Spacious, tiled living room. Bedroom 1,2,3 & 4 all new carpet. Home has new paint, new carpeting in all rooms and new blinds in all windows. Large corner lot. Near bus lines.