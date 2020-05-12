1001 E EMMA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOT PROPERTY ALERT! Lease your very own piece of Tampa's first and trendiest suburb, Seminole Heights, just two miles from downtown! This charming, traditional, pet friendly bungalow features an open floorplan, original heart of pine floors, metal roof, new A/C, new water heater, large kitchen/dining room combo with a peninsula, wood cabinets with pull outs, tile backsplash, bead board, stainless steel appliances, covered front porch, and large, fenced backyard all on a shaded, corner lot just one block from Southern Brewing & Winemaking, and right in the middle of Tampa's friendliest neighborhood, Southeast Seminole Heights, complete with its own neighborhood newspaper and monthly porch parties. Ideal, central location with easy access to all of the major roadways for a quick commute to anywhere in Tampa. Call today for your private tour! This charming, updated character home will not last!