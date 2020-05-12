All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
/
1001 E EMMA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 E EMMA STREET

1001 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1001 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOT PROPERTY ALERT! Lease your very own piece of Tampa's first and trendiest suburb, Seminole Heights, just two miles from downtown! This charming, traditional, pet friendly bungalow features an open floorplan, original heart of pine floors, metal roof, new A/C, new water heater, large kitchen/dining room combo with a peninsula, wood cabinets with pull outs, tile backsplash, bead board, stainless steel appliances, covered front porch, and large, fenced backyard all on a shaded, corner lot just one block from Southern Brewing & Winemaking, and right in the middle of Tampa's friendliest neighborhood, Southeast Seminole Heights, complete with its own neighborhood newspaper and monthly porch parties. Ideal, central location with easy access to all of the major roadways for a quick commute to anywhere in Tampa. Call today for your private tour! This charming, updated character home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 E EMMA STREET have any available units?
1001 E EMMA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 E EMMA STREET have?
Some of 1001 E EMMA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 E EMMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1001 E EMMA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 E EMMA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 E EMMA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1001 E EMMA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1001 E EMMA STREET does offer parking.
Does 1001 E EMMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 E EMMA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 E EMMA STREET have a pool?
No, 1001 E EMMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1001 E EMMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1001 E EMMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 E EMMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 E EMMA STREET has units with dishwashers.
