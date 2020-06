Amenities

Beautiful, upgraded house with a beautiful park behind! Gorgeous tile flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with granite counters and ample counter space with beautiful cabinetry. Roomy living room and formal dining area. Casual eat-in area in the kitchen as well. Nice sized bedrooms, each with a walk in closet. Upgraded bathrooms. One with a shower and the other with a tub/shower combo. Two hall closets. Interior laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Screened in patio for relaxing. Private. No neighbors behind this house! Accordion shutters for window protection. Carport w/ room for 2 cars in the driveway. Beautifully maintained community. Close to shopping / dining. Community pool. One Tenant must have 700+ credit score. Community screening. 55+ community