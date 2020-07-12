/
/
/
woodmont
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM
415 Apartments for rent in Woodmont, Tamarac, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8049 Buttonwood Cir
8049 Buttonwood Circle, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in this home! The newly updated, open kitchen will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home will also include beautiful ceramic tile and hardwood floors throughout the space.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8271 NW 70th St
8271 Northwest 70th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1226 sqft
Come enjoy the Fun and Sun, and this totally & truly spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath Beauty with bonus Den! Loving your High Vaulted Ceilings featuring Crown Moldings throughout, Stylish Granite Kitchen Counters, Sparkling White Appliances, shiny
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8117 NW 71st Ct
8117 Northwest 71st Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come live in this wonderful townhome! 2/2/1 The perfect home for you and your family! Updated kitchen, bathrooms and living area. Has a wonderful lake view and screened porch.
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7355 Woodmont Ter 102
7355 Woodmont Terrace, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cypress at Woodmont - Property Id: 236411 Stackable washer and dryer in apartment 1st floor Beautiful community pool Tennis court Surrounded by golf courses Renovated unit Stainless steel appliances Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmont
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
26 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
9070 Lime Bay Blvd
9070 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautiful first floor corner unit completely REMODELED with open Lake & Golf course views.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9537 Weldon
9537 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances. The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
424 NW 101st Ave
424 Northwest 101st Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
2794 sqft
The lake views are amazing! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Over-sized Fenced Yard. large updated pool and Patio with travertine marble. Entertain on your patio/ BBQ area overlooking the lake. Well lighted for the evening entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9883 Riverside Dr
9883 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Beautiful renovated 2 story townhouse 4 bedrooms 3 full bath in Coral Springs. Great Location . Walking distance to Taravella High School. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size Washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9397 S Belfort Cir
9397 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
841 sqft
GORGEOUS FIRST FLOOR LILAC. TOTALLY REMODELED AND READY FOR NEW TENANT. LAMINATE AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM. ALL THE KINGS POINT AMENITIES ARE AVAILABLE ALONG WITH BUS SERVICE TO ALL SHOPPING AND DOCTORS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7650 W Mcnab Rd
7650 West Mcnab Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS. OVERSIZED BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA. LOTS OF SPACE AND LOTS OF CLOSETS. CROWN MOLDING AND KNOCKDOWN WALLS. LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE WOODED AREA WITH TONS OF TREES.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10401 nw 10th ct
10401 Northwest 10th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cozy Family Home - Property Id: 310626 Cozy home centrally located in the coral springs area. Easy access to shopping malls, restaurants and supermarkets. Bathrooms were recently remodeled, new flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8857 N Isles Cir
8857 North Isles Circle, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1501 sqft
Shows like a model out of a magazine. Upgraded kitchen, Crown molding, Large Tiles and new carpet! Move right in all the work is already done!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9584 N Belfort Cir
9584 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1063 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 1ST FLOOR AZALEA. CAN BE SHOWN WITH TENANT THERE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PICTURES WILL FOLLOW AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT IN TWO WEEKS. COURTESY BUSES TO ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND THEATER, ALONG WITH SHOPPING MALLS, MOVIES, ETC.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
926 Coral Club Dr
926 Coral Club Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
Beautify 2/2 in this resort-style community of Napoli Gardens. 2nd floor, vaulted ceiling, corner unit with full of light. screen balcony overlooking the pool. Brand new kitchen with granite countertop and open to the living area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 SW 12th Place
8203 Southwest 12th Place, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1650 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9200 W Atlantic Blvd
9200 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
This is a must see!! Welcome to modern living!! Totally renovated and immaculate unit. Located on the third floor in a quiet area. Light bright and open split floor plan. Tile throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8020 N Nob Hill Rd Apt 202
8020 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to move in to the Best Gate Community, Resort Style Complex in St Andrews at Tamarac.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8031 Lagos De Campo Blvd
8031 Lagos De Campo Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1230 sqft
BACK TO THE MARKET... SPACIOUS TWO STORY UPDATED TOWNHOME. OPEN KITCHEN, CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIR. AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS, UPDATED BATHROOMS. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE. VAULTED CEILINGS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9959 Twin Lakes Dr
9959 Twin Lakes Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
768 sqft
Charming, naturally well-lit 2/2 condo in the heart of Coral Springs and close to the Coral Square Mall, Fitness Clubs, Shops, Home Depot, and walking distance to Whole Foods.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLParkland, FL