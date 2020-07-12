/
426 Apartments for rent in Sunflower, Tamarac, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201
8400 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Studio
$795
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201 in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
7134 N SOUTHGATE BL
7134 Southgate Blvd, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
THIS UNIQUE VILLA HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATE, WOOD CABINETRY AND GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. THERE IS A LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, 18 X 18 NEUTRAL COLORED TITLES IN ALL SOCIAL AREAS
Results within 1 mile of Sunflower
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8049 Buttonwood Cir
8049 Buttonwood Circle, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in this home! The newly updated, open kitchen will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home will also include beautiful ceramic tile and hardwood floors throughout the space.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
949 Riverside Dr
949 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT MODEL WITH TILE FLOORS,FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. UPGRADED KITCHEN NEW CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NICE BALCONY. ZONED FOR GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
424 NW 101st Ave
424 Northwest 101st Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
2794 sqft
The lake views are amazing! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Over-sized Fenced Yard. large updated pool and Patio with travertine marble. Entertain on your patio/ BBQ area overlooking the lake. Well lighted for the evening entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7650 W Mcnab Rd
7650 West Mcnab Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS. OVERSIZED BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA. LOTS OF SPACE AND LOTS OF CLOSETS. CROWN MOLDING AND KNOCKDOWN WALLS. LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE WOODED AREA WITH TONS OF TREES.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 SW 12th Place
8203 Southwest 12th Place, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1650 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9200 W Atlantic Blvd
9200 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
This is a must see!! Welcome to modern living!! Totally renovated and immaculate unit. Located on the third floor in a quiet area. Light bright and open split floor plan. Tile throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9959 Twin Lakes Dr
9959 Twin Lakes Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
768 sqft
Charming, naturally well-lit 2/2 condo in the heart of Coral Springs and close to the Coral Square Mall, Fitness Clubs, Shops, Home Depot, and walking distance to Whole Foods.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9605 NW 4th St
9605 Northwest 4th Street, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Freshly painted 2x2 villa in Coral Springs. Close to the mall and conveniently located near shopping plazas. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Unit features a screened patio. Tile floorings throughout. Split bedroom layout.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7847 Tam Oshanter Blvd
7847 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 TOWNHOUSE READY TO MOVE-IN CONDITIONS. LOCATED IN VERY QUIET COMMUNITY. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOL, MAYOR ROADS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9596 SW 1st Ct
9596 Southwest 1st Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH APARTMENT READY TO MOVE-IN. EASY ACCESS TO THE MAIN HWAYS LIKE SAWGRASS EXPY. & FL TURNPIKE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STORAGE ROOM, COVERED SCREEN PORCH, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7205 NW 76th Pl
7205 Northwest 76th Place, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
ALL AGES, 3/1 Single Family Home with garage in a family oriented neighborhood, very cozy and warm, lot of space, great floor plan, NO carpet, all tile throughout, good size kitchen, formal dining, living and family room, good size bedrooms,
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9909 SE Twin Lakes Dr
9909 Twin Lakes Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
Cozy aparment 2bed/ 2 bath on the first floor, renovated, freshly painted, with new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen, new appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, new water heater.
Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
7913 NW 74th Ave
7913 Northwest 74th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Centrally located home, with a beautiful enclosed backyard with a pool. 3 Bed 1 bath, udated kitchen and bathroom and shutters throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8117 NW 71st Ct
8117 Northwest 71st Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come live in this wonderful townhome! 2/2/1 The perfect home for you and your family! Updated kitchen, bathrooms and living area. Has a wonderful lake view and screened porch.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10001 W ATLANTIC BL
10001 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to rent in a secure building. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom. Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, gym and major roadways. Easy to show.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8221 SW 3 Court
8221 Southwest 3rd Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home - (RLNE5914156)
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 81st Terrace
1207 Southwest 81st Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1474 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7610 NW 73rd Ter
7610 Northwest 73rd Terrace, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2384 sqft
THIS WILL NOT LAST!!!! **1/2 DUPLEX ** LIGHT BRIGHT 2/2 OVERLOOKING THE CANAL!!**TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT **UPGRADED KITCHEN & UPGRADED BATHROOMS!!!**LIVING ROOM**FAMILY ROOM**LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER!!!!**IMPACT WINDOWS AND SLIDING GLASS
Results within 5 miles of Sunflower
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
