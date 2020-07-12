/
/
/
westwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
367 Apartments for rent in Westwood, Tamarac, FL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9537 Weldon
9537 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances. The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9397 S Belfort Cir
9397 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
841 sqft
GORGEOUS FIRST FLOOR LILAC. TOTALLY REMODELED AND READY FOR NEW TENANT. LAMINATE AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM. ALL THE KINGS POINT AMENITIES ARE AVAILABLE ALONG WITH BUS SERVICE TO ALL SHOPPING AND DOCTORS.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9584 N Belfort Cir
9584 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1063 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 1ST FLOOR AZALEA. CAN BE SHOWN WITH TENANT THERE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PICTURES WILL FOLLOW AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT IN TWO WEEKS. COURTESY BUSES TO ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND THEATER, ALONG WITH SHOPPING MALLS, MOVIES, ETC.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8020 N Nob Hill Rd Apt 202
8020 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to move in to the Best Gate Community, Resort Style Complex in St Andrews at Tamarac.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9669 N BELFORT CIRCLE
9669 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LUXURY RENTAL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT IN KINGS POINT ON 2ND FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BLG BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9880 S Belfort Cir
9880 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
826 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2, TILED, LARGE SCREENED TERRACE WITH GARDEN VIEW AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. FABULOUS KINGS POINT CLUBHOUSE HAS MANY AMENITIES PLUS COURTESY BUS SERVICE FOR SHOPPING, DOCTORS, ETC.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10793 W Clairmont Cir
10793 West Clairmont Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
SENIOR COMMUNITY. MUST BE 55+ YRS OLD TO APPLY. Beautiful 2x2 repainted, with newer tile floors throughout. Rent includes access to all Kings Point amenities: Clubhouse-Clubroom, Courtesy Bus, Tennis, Spa/Hot Tub, and more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7758 Granville Dr
7758 Granville Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
TTHIS IS A GORGEOUS UPDATED UNIT WITH THE BEST VIEW IN ALL OF KINGS POINT! PRISTINE QUEEN MODEL (1500 SQ FT) WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, BOASTING GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WHITE LACQUER CABINETS AND LED LIGHTING THRUOUT!, TILED
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7920 N Nob Hill Rd
7920 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
981 sqft
Excellent location in Tamarac! Spacious and Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath unit freshly painted, high ceilings, open kitchen updated, newer appliances, granite counter tops, laminate floors, washer and dryer inside the unit. All ages welcomed.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
9400 Lime Bay Boulevard
9400 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
950 sqft
9400 Lime Bay Boulevard Apt #201, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/15/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7910 Nob Hill Road #101
7910 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great first floor corner unit, gated community, nice amenities - Pretty apartment with open kitchen, large room, ample closets. Full size washer & dryer included, first floor, corner location in gated community offers privacy and convenience.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8040 N Nob Hill Rd
8040 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spectacular Unit! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with the privacy of the second floor and convenience of a full size washer and dryer within unit. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and new wood laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9580 Weldon Cir
9580 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
GROUND FLOOR 2BED 2 BATH WITH WIDE WATER VIEW ALL WHITE IN KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8010 N Nob Hill Rd
8010 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PRISTINE CONDO FOR RENT IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE GATED COMMUNITY OF ST. ANDREWS, 2 BED/2 BATHS, SPLIT LAYOUT, HIGH CEILING, OPEN DINING, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, AMPLE BALCONY, UNIT IS ON 1ST.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7610 Westwood Dr
7610 Westwood Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Newly renovated condo in South Palm Place Condo offers a 3x2 split bedroom floor plan. New open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, renovated bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8000 N Nob Hill Rd
8000 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY, ST ANDREWS. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, FIRST FLOOR. GERDEN VIEW CAN BE SEEN FROM BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING-ROOM. LIGHT & BRIGHT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED, TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
9301 Lime Bay Blvd
9301 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom unit. Remodeled kitchen w/ea-in-kitchen area + pass-thru to a large living/dining area and enclose balcony large enough for an office area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9909 Westwood
9909 Westwood Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
BEAUTIFUL CORNER END UNIT 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN,TILE AND WOOD FLOOR, HIGH CEILING, LOTS OF CLOSET, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LIKE BRAND NEW, BUILT IN 2005, CLUBHOUSE & POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, MEDICAL
1 of 25
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
9907 Westwood Dr
9907 Westwood Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDS, 1 BATH, READY TO MOVE!! WOOD FLOORS, LIKE BRAND NEW!, WASHER DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND HIGHWAYS, WILL NOT LAST!!!! EASY TO SHOW.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
