212 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with garage

Tamarac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.

1 Unit Available
7913 Tuscany Dr
7913 Tuscany Drive, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse, one car garage and additional 2 car parking. It is in a very desirable and safe community area.

1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
7205 NW 76th Pl
7205 Northwest 76th Place, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
ALL AGES, 3/1 Single Family Home with garage in a family oriented neighborhood, very cozy and warm, lot of space, great floor plan, NO carpet, all tile throughout, good size kitchen, formal dining, living and family room, good size bedrooms,

1 Unit Available
5612 Rock Island Rd
5612 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY NICE UNIT, 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY IN TAMARAC, COMMUNITY HAS TENNIS COURTS AND POOL, GOOD LOCATION AND EASY TO GET TO THE HIGHWAYS , THE PROPERTY IS VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
11 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Sunny South Florida, come enjoy this very spacious two bedroom unit with walk in closets. All fully remodel. Community pool clubhouse. Close to Turnpike and only 20 mnst to the beach.

Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.

Lakeview West
1 Unit Available
900 NW 126th Ave
900 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1776 sqft
Yes!! This home is waiting for you!! First Months Rent and Security Moves You In!! **Gorgeous home with great curb appeal! Features include tile flooring, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a luxurious master suite, and French doors leading to the backyard.

Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

1 Unit Available
11771 W Atlantic Blvd
11771 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS CONDO 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS AT PALMS POINT CONDOMINIUM, GATED COMMUNITY, FRESH PAINTED CLSE TO 1-75 MANY AMENITIES READY TO ME IN

West Glen
1 Unit Available
11743 NW 3rd Drive
11743 Northwest 3rd Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
BEST RENTAL IN CORAL SPRINGS! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. REMODELED! BRIGHT! SPACIOUS! KITCHEN CABINETS CHERRY WOOD W/ BEAUTIFUL GRANITE & MARBLE BACKSPLASH! SS APPLIANCES. GRANITE IN BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL DRAPES.

1 Unit Available
2009 Belmont Ln
2009 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious 2 bathroom 2 bathroom unit in the gated community at Belmont of N Lauderdale. This lovely 1st floor property is tiled throughout with laminate flooring in the living areas for easy maintenance.

1 Unit Available
528 NW 120th Drive
528 Northwest 120th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2767 sqft
A million dollar view for a fraction of the price! A spacious one story 5/3.5 in sought after gated community of Mariners Cove, with over 3,400 square feet of open floor plan. Property sits on a 160 acre lake, with a private boating dock.

1 Unit Available
6561 Racquet Club Dr
6561 Racquet Club Drive, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
You must see! Lovely corner 3/2.5 Condo located in The Courts of Inverrary with garage in gated community. Open and spacious floor-plan with lots of natural light. Large bedrooms with walkin closets and plenty storages.

Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2871 209
2871 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
981 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
Results within 5 miles of Tamarac
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Port Royale
55 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Flagler Heights
260 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
City Guide for Tamarac, FL

Aloha, Sunshine State apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Tamarac, Florida leasing needs! A sleepy little bedroom community situated just south of Coral Springs and about a dozen miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac is an ideal stomping ground for retirees, families, and pretty much anyone who prefers plenty of peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start sifting through the listings in this han...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamarac? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a modest number of traditional apartment buildings in Tamarac, but most of the leasing market in “The City for Your Life” consists of freestanding houses for rent. The price for rentals in Tamarac ranges from fairly cheap (about a grand) to rather pricey ($2200 or more), depending on size and amenities. Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rental houses in Tamarac come equipped with top-notch bells and whistles including garages, basements, furnished interiors, patios, balconies, gourmet kitchens, and plenty of square footage (1700 square feet or more in many cases). Pet-friendly rentals in Tamarac (you lucky dog, you!) are easy enough to come by, but keep in mind that landlords typically place size/breed restrictions on pets. In other words, if your roomie is a Great Dane, Bengal tiger, or Florida gator, you might run into some trouble scoring your dream dwellings in Broward County.

Looking to go the traditional apartment route instead of shacking up in a freestanding house? The city of Tamarac does feature a modest number of apartment complexes as well, many of which are available in the $800-$900 range and include in-unit washer/dryer units, remodeled interiors, fitness centers, tennis courts, multiple swimming pools, picnic areas, waterfront views, nature trails, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Just remember to bring along the apartment hunting essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app: a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous residences. Property managers in Tamarac typically perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and burning your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for your fancy new humble abode.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the part we’ve all been waiting for: introducing you to the perfect apartment for rent in Tamarac, Florida. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tamarac, FL

Tamarac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

