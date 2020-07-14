Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room e-payments internet cafe key fob access online portal

We invite you to explore Spectra at Tamarac. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with stylish interiors and an impressive array of community features. Say hello to paradise with easy access to the expressway, beautiful local beaches, and more. Ft. Lauderdale is just a short drive south, with plenty to see along the way. Our apartments in Tamarac, FL are thoughtfully designed with unique options including vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliance packages, and full-sized washers and dryers. Need some fresh air? Step out to your screened patio or balcony and enjoy the view of our two resort-style pools surrounded by a beautifully landscaped community.