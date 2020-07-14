All apartments in Tamarac

Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Spectra at Tamarac

Open Now until 6pm
8650 NW 61st St · (954) 448-7110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$650 Off 1st Month's Rent! *Applies to select 1x1 Floor Plans for Immediate Move-in.
Location

8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-8-8675 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,201

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 8-8-8679 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 1-1-5956 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3-8718 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,435

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 6-6-8473 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 8-8-8601 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectra at Tamarac.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
conference room
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
We invite you to explore Spectra at Tamarac. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with stylish interiors and an impressive array of community features. Say hello to paradise with easy access to the expressway, beautiful local beaches, and more. Ft. Lauderdale is just a short drive south, with plenty to see along the way. Our apartments in Tamarac, FL are thoughtfully designed with unique options including vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliance packages, and full-sized washers and dryers. Need some fresh air? Step out to your screened patio or balcony and enjoy the view of our two resort-style pools surrounded by a beautifully landscaped community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $400 and up
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Sewer & Trash Fee - $62 1 bedroom, $72 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for more parking information. Off-street parking.
Storage Details: At this time we do not offer additional storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spectra at Tamarac have any available units?
Spectra at Tamarac has 10 units available starting at $1,201 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spectra at Tamarac have?
Some of Spectra at Tamarac's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectra at Tamarac currently offering any rent specials?
Spectra at Tamarac is offering the following rent specials: $650 Off 1st Month's Rent! *Applies to select 1x1 Floor Plans for Immediate Move-in.
Is Spectra at Tamarac pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectra at Tamarac is pet friendly.
Does Spectra at Tamarac offer parking?
Yes, Spectra at Tamarac offers parking.
Does Spectra at Tamarac have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectra at Tamarac offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectra at Tamarac have a pool?
Yes, Spectra at Tamarac has a pool.
Does Spectra at Tamarac have accessible units?
Yes, Spectra at Tamarac has accessible units.
Does Spectra at Tamarac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectra at Tamarac has units with dishwashers.
Does Spectra at Tamarac have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spectra at Tamarac has units with air conditioning.
