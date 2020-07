Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground

Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! Coral Vista invites you to live life on your terms. This beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom Tamarac Apartment homes are situated perfectly near popular restaurants on University Drive. Great shopping awaits you along Commercial Blvd and Coral Springs Mall. Coral Vista is located near the beautiful Veterans Park, University Hospital and University Medical Center. And enjoy our top-rated schools!