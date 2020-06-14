/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:56 PM
315 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodmont
12 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
7910 Nob Hill Road #101
7910 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
Great first floor corner unit, gated community, nice amenities - Pretty apartment with open kitchen, large room, ample closets. Full size washer & dryer included, first floor, corner location in gated community offers privacy and convenience.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
8020 N Nob Hill Rd
8020 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
691 sqft
Ready to move in to the Best Gate Community, Resort Style Complex in St Andrews at Tamarac.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9397 S Belfort Cir
9397 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
841 sqft
GORGEOUS FIRST FLOOR LILAC. TOTALLY REMODELED AND READY FOR NEW TENANT. LAMINATE AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM. ALL THE KINGS POINT AMENITIES ARE AVAILABLE ALONG WITH BUS SERVICE TO ALL SHOPPING AND DOCTORS.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
660 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
6751 N University Dr
6751 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice and Clean unit ready to move in . All ages allowed. Quite community overlooking the Golf course. Large pantry and screened terrace, one assigned parking space
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
6150 nw 62 nd St, Apt 306
6150 NW 62nd St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO 1/1 LOCATED IN A GREAT 55+ COMMUNITY. ONLY FIRST MOTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. Requirements by the association: Minimum Credit Score 675 Minimum income $25.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
6021 NW 61st Ave
6021 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO WITH TILES THROUGHOUT - LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET - ENCLOSED PATIO WITH VIEW OF A LAKE - ENJOY LOTS OF AMENITIES - ASSOC.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
9091 Lime Bay Blvd
9091 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND ONE OF A KIND IN THE HEART OF TAMARAC. LARGE 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHS READY FOR OCCUPANCY, MAINTENANCE INCLUDE WATER, BASIC CABLE TV, INTERNET. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES 700 CREDIT SCORE AND A $500.00 REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
5612 Rock Island Rd
5612 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
VERY NICE UNIT, 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY IN TAMARAC, COMMUNITY HAS TENNIS COURTS AND POOL, GOOD LOCATION AND EASY TO GET TO THE HIGHWAYS , THE PROPERTY IS VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Sunflower
1 Unit Available
7220 Southgate Boulevard
7220 Southgate Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2100 sqft
Amazing unit with Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, maple kitchen cabinets and Full size Washer Dryer with tons of storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
9080 Lime Bay Boulevard
9080 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9080 Lime Bay Boulevard in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
6000 NW 64th Ave
6000 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Beautiful pool view from second floor condo in a great 55+ adult community. Spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, enclosed patio, vinyl wood flooring. Centrally located. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, card room and much more.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
9301 Lime Bay Blvd
9301 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom unit. Remodeled kitchen w/ea-in-kitchen area + pass-thru to a large living/dining area and enclose balcony large enough for an office area.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 BedroomsTamarac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTamarac 3 BedroomsTamarac Accessible ApartmentsTamarac Apartments with Balcony
Tamarac Apartments with GarageTamarac Apartments with GymTamarac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTamarac Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTamarac Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL