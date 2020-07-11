/
apartments with washer dryer
578 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Woodmont
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Westwood
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Sunflower
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9537 Weldon
9537 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances. The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9397 S Belfort Cir
9397 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
841 sqft
GORGEOUS FIRST FLOOR LILAC. TOTALLY REMODELED AND READY FOR NEW TENANT. LAMINATE AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM. ALL THE KINGS POINT AMENITIES ARE AVAILABLE ALONG WITH BUS SERVICE TO ALL SHOPPING AND DOCTORS.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
8049 Buttonwood Cir
8049 Buttonwood Circle, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in this home! The newly updated, open kitchen will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home will also include beautiful ceramic tile and hardwood floors throughout the space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10911 Jewel Box Lane
10911 Jewel Box Lane, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1381 sqft
10911 Jewel Box Lane Available 07/11/20 Gorgeous 2/2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9584 N Belfort Cir
9584 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1063 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 1ST FLOOR AZALEA. CAN BE SHOWN WITH TENANT THERE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PICTURES WILL FOLLOW AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT IN TWO WEEKS. COURTESY BUSES TO ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND THEATER, ALONG WITH SHOPPING MALLS, MOVIES, ETC.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
8020 N Nob Hill Rd Apt 202
8020 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to move in to the Best Gate Community, Resort Style Complex in St Andrews at Tamarac.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Lakes
8031 Lagos De Campo Blvd
8031 Lagos De Campo Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1230 sqft
BACK TO THE MARKET... SPACIOUS TWO STORY UPDATED TOWNHOME. OPEN KITCHEN, CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIR. AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS, UPDATED BATHROOMS. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE. VAULTED CEILINGS.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8012 Sanibel Dr
8012 Sanibel Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Nice waterfront 2/2.5 Townhouse. Beautiful scenery in a quiet, well maintained and clean community. Two master bedrooms both upstairs, half-bath downstairs. Tile on first floor and Laminated wooden floors upstairs. Screened patio. Hurricane Shutters.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
8271 NW 70th St
8271 Northwest 70th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1226 sqft
Come enjoy the Fun and Sun, and this totally & truly spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath Beauty with bonus Den! Loving your High Vaulted Ceilings featuring Crown Moldings throughout, Stylish Granite Kitchen Counters, Sparkling White Appliances, shiny
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9669 N BELFORT CIRCLE
9669 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LUXURY RENTAL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT IN KINGS POINT ON 2ND FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BLG BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX .
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
9880 S Belfort Cir
9880 South Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
826 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2, TILED, LARGE SCREENED TERRACE WITH GARDEN VIEW AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. FABULOUS KINGS POINT CLUBHOUSE HAS MANY AMENITIES PLUS COURTESY BUS SERVICE FOR SHOPPING, DOCTORS, ETC.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
10793 W Clairmont Cir
10793 West Clairmont Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
SENIOR COMMUNITY. MUST BE 55+ YRS OLD TO APPLY. Beautiful 2x2 repainted, with newer tile floors throughout. Rent includes access to all Kings Point amenities: Clubhouse-Clubroom, Courtesy Bus, Tennis, Spa/Hot Tub, and more.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5760 Rock Island Rd
5760 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment completely remodeled! Quiet and safe living in a beautiful gated community in Tamarac.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
7758 Granville Dr
7758 Granville Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
TTHIS IS A GORGEOUS UPDATED UNIT WITH THE BEST VIEW IN ALL OF KINGS POINT! PRISTINE QUEEN MODEL (1500 SQ FT) WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, BOASTING GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WHITE LACQUER CABINETS AND LED LIGHTING THRUOUT!, TILED
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8911 NW 67th Ct
8911 Northwest 67th Court, Tamarac, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Must see COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 bedroom, 3 bath two story home on the 18th hole in Colony West Estates! Property has spectacular views of lake and golf course from the spacious 52x15 screened patio with bar and sky lights.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
7920 N Nob Hill Rd
7920 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
981 sqft
Excellent location in Tamarac! Spacious and Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath unit freshly painted, high ceilings, open kitchen updated, newer appliances, granite counter tops, laminate floors, washer and dryer inside the unit. All ages welcomed.
