Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Flats on the Green

8171 N University Dr · (954) 420-7761
Location

8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321
Sunflower

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 005 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 027 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats on the Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!

Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL. Our gated community near Coral Springs is in a well-established neighborhood surrounded by mature trees and shares a border with Woodmont Country Club. At our apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL, our residents enjoy a host of amenities, including a newly renovated resort-style swimming pool and veranda, a freshly renovated clubhouse, a stylish clubroom, a new miniature putting green, and so much more! The best way to experience our exclusive amenities is to view them in person. Visit Flats on the Green today to see all that we have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flats on the Green have any available units?
Flats on the Green has 2 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Flats on the Green have?
Some of Flats on the Green's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Flats on the Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats on the Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats on the Green is pet friendly.
Does Flats on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Flats on the Green offers parking.
Does Flats on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flats on the Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats on the Green have a pool?
Yes, Flats on the Green has a pool.
Does Flats on the Green have accessible units?
Yes, Flats on the Green has accessible units.
Does Flats on the Green have units with dishwashers?
No, Flats on the Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Flats on the Green have units with air conditioning?
No, Flats on the Green does not have units with air conditioning.
