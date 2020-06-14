Apartment List
263 Apartments for rent in Tamarac, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tamarac renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Woodmont
12 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
9669 N BELFORT CIRCLE
9669 North Belfort Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
JUST REDUCED LUXURY RENTAL APT IN KINGS POINT ON 2ND FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BLG BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX .

Westwood
1 Unit Available
9537 Weldon
9537 Weldon Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Desirable 1st floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms freshly painted condo with beautiful water view. New a/c, stove and other appliances. The washer and dryer in the unit. Tile and carpet . Eat in the kitchen. Courtesy buses available.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
8020 N Nob Hill Rd
8020 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to move in to the Best Gate Community, Resort Style Complex in St Andrews at Tamarac.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
8060 N Nob Hill Rd
8060 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
981 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY, ST ANDREWS. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, FIRST FLOOR. WATER VIEW CAN BE SEEN FROM BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING-ROOM. LIGHT & BRIGHT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED, TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 Unit Available
6300 NW 62nd St
6300 Northwest 62nd Street, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Extremely clean second floor 2-2- apartment at Bermuda Club. Fantastic water view of the lake. All white ceramic. Remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed porch. Nice kitchen. No Pets and no smoking. This is a 55 plus community. No one under 18 allowed.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
7910 Nob Hill Road #101
7910 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great first floor corner unit, gated community, nice amenities - Pretty apartment with open kitchen, large room, ample closets. Full size washer & dryer included, first floor, corner location in gated community offers privacy and convenience.

1 Unit Available
9141 Pershore Place
9141 Pershore Place, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1036 sqft
Tamarac Townhouse - Property Id: 267910 Move in ready townhouse in gated community with lots of natural light 1 mile from the Sawgrass Expressway. Beautiful spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
8000 N Nob Hill Rd
8000 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY, ST ANDREWS. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, FIRST FLOOR. GERDEN VIEW CAN BE SEEN FROM BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING-ROOM. LIGHT & BRIGHT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED, TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
5921 Manchester Way
5921 Manchester Way, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1486 sqft
5921 Manchester Way Apt #1H, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
8010 N Nob Hill Rd
8010 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
PRISTINE CONDO FOR RENT IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE GATED COMMUNITY OF ST. ANDREWS, 2 BED/2 BATHS, SPLIT LAYOUT, HIGH CEILING, OPEN DINING, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, AMPLE BALCONY, UNIT IS ON 1ST.

Woodmont
1 Unit Available
7355 Woodmont Ter 102
7355 Woodmont Terrace, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cypress at Woodmont - Property Id: 236411 Stackable washer and dryer in apartment 1st floor Beautiful community pool Tennis court Surrounded by golf courses Renovated unit Stainless steel appliances Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
6000 NW 64th Ave
6000 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Beautiful pool view from second floor condo in a great 55+ adult community. Spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, enclosed patio, vinyl wood flooring. Centrally located. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, card room and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarac
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
11 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Tamarac, FL

Aloha, Sunshine State apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Tamarac, Florida leasing needs! A sleepy little bedroom community situated just south of Coral Springs and about a dozen miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac is an ideal stomping ground for retirees, families, and pretty much anyone who prefers plenty of peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start sifting through the listings in this han...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamarac? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a modest number of traditional apartment buildings in Tamarac, but most of the leasing market in “The City for Your Life” consists of freestanding houses for rent. The price for rentals in Tamarac ranges from fairly cheap (about a grand) to rather pricey ($2200 or more), depending on size and amenities. Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rental houses in Tamarac come equipped with top-notch bells and whistles including garages, basements, furnished interiors, patios, balconies, gourmet kitchens, and plenty of square footage (1700 square feet or more in many cases). Pet-friendly rentals in Tamarac (you lucky dog, you!) are easy enough to come by, but keep in mind that landlords typically place size/breed restrictions on pets. In other words, if your roomie is a Great Dane, Bengal tiger, or Florida gator, you might run into some trouble scoring your dream dwellings in Broward County.

Looking to go the traditional apartment route instead of shacking up in a freestanding house? The city of Tamarac does feature a modest number of apartment complexes as well, many of which are available in the $800-$900 range and include in-unit washer/dryer units, remodeled interiors, fitness centers, tennis courts, multiple swimming pools, picnic areas, waterfront views, nature trails, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Just remember to bring along the apartment hunting essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app: a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous residences. Property managers in Tamarac typically perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and burning your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for your fancy new humble abode.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the part we’ve all been waiting for: introducing you to the perfect apartment for rent in Tamarac, Florida. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tamarac, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tamarac renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

