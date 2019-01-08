All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:46 PM

10793 W Clairmont Cir

10793 West Clairmont Circle · (954) 625-9528
Location

10793 West Clairmont Circle, Tamarac, FL 33321
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
SENIOR COMMUNITY. MUST BE 55+ YRS OLD TO APPLY. Beautiful 2x2 repainted, with newer tile floors throughout. Rent includes access to all Kings Point amenities: Clubhouse-Clubroom, Courtesy Bus, Tennis, Spa/Hot Tub, and more. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Large + screened patio. Unit located on first floor. Newer vanities in both bathrooms. Gated community.
Requirements: monthly income 2.5x the rent, 600+ credit, 3 months at move in (1st + 2 months of Security Deposit), no pets, no prior eviction. Application process takes up to four weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10793 W Clairmont Cir have any available units?
10793 W Clairmont Cir has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10793 W Clairmont Cir have?
Some of 10793 W Clairmont Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10793 W Clairmont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10793 W Clairmont Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10793 W Clairmont Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10793 W Clairmont Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 10793 W Clairmont Cir offer parking?
No, 10793 W Clairmont Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10793 W Clairmont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10793 W Clairmont Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10793 W Clairmont Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10793 W Clairmont Cir has a pool.
Does 10793 W Clairmont Cir have accessible units?
No, 10793 W Clairmont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10793 W Clairmont Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10793 W Clairmont Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10793 W Clairmont Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10793 W Clairmont Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

