Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court parking conference room internet access media room

Water Terrace offers resort-style living in Sunrise, FL, with its lush and meticulous landscaping and exceptional customer service. These recently upgraded Sunrise apartments couple modern interiors with calming lake views and fresh air. Water Terrace includes two resort-style pools, a fitness center, four lit tennis courts, barbecues with picnic areas, and privacy gates. Inside, find gourmet kitchens, brilliant cabinetry, gorgeous countertops, and in-home washers and dryers. Water Terrace is perfectly located near the major freeways, great shopping, airport, amazing restaurants, and recreation.