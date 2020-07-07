All apartments in Sunrise
Find more places like
Nexus Sawgrass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise, FL
/
Nexus Sawgrass
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

Nexus Sawgrass

Open Now until 6pm
2903 NW 130th Avenue · (954) 906-9081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise
See all
Sawgrass Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33323
Sawgrass Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 01-139 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 07-106 · Avail. now

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-205 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nexus Sawgrass.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
conference room
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Living at 10X Living at Sawgrass Apartments is the epitome of high-style South Florida living, from our resort-style pool and wading area, kitchens outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a luxurious soaking tub to relax in after a long day at the pool or in the office. Our in-home alarm system will give you peace of mind when you're at home or away exploring the walking trails surrounding our 31-acre community, walking the kids to our on-site playground, and putting time in at our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. When you're looking for world-class amenities and a world-class community that feels more like a relaxing vacation than home, look no further than 10X Living at Sawgrass.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nexus Sawgrass have any available units?
Nexus Sawgrass has 9 units available starting at $1,524 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Nexus Sawgrass have?
Some of Nexus Sawgrass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nexus Sawgrass currently offering any rent specials?
Nexus Sawgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nexus Sawgrass pet-friendly?
Yes, Nexus Sawgrass is pet friendly.
Does Nexus Sawgrass offer parking?
Yes, Nexus Sawgrass offers parking.
Does Nexus Sawgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nexus Sawgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nexus Sawgrass have a pool?
Yes, Nexus Sawgrass has a pool.
Does Nexus Sawgrass have accessible units?
No, Nexus Sawgrass does not have accessible units.
Does Nexus Sawgrass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nexus Sawgrass has units with dishwashers.
Does Nexus Sawgrass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Nexus Sawgrass has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr
Sunrise, FL 33323
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter
Sunrise, FL 33323
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33351
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33323
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W
Sunrise, FL 33351
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace
Sunrise, FL 33323

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring TreeSavannahSawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College