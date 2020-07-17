7420 S Aragon Blvd

Amenities

Great Villa/home located in a gated community, this Villa is meticulous, with a neutral eat in kitchen and snack bar, a split floor plan with generous size bedrooms that can accommodate big furniture, there is gorgeous brand new laminate flooring in the bedrooms" a soft gray that should please to all" you will appreciate the master suite having a huge walk-in closet and a luxurious pampering bathroom with a deep tub and separate shower. Enjoy a morning coffee in the screened patio. A neutral tile tile flows throughout your living areas, A full size laundry room with washer and dryer. rental includes landscaping community pool and gated security. Ready for immediate occupancy. The association does require a security deposit upon application.