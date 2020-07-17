All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

7420 S Aragon Blvd

7420 South Aragon Boulevard · (954) 525-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7420 South Aragon Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33313
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Great Villa/home located in a gated community, this Villa is meticulous, with a neutral eat in kitchen and snack bar, a split floor plan with generous size bedrooms that can accommodate big furniture, there is gorgeous brand new laminate flooring in the bedrooms" a soft gray that should please to all" you will appreciate the master suite having a huge walk-in closet and a luxurious pampering bathroom with a deep tub and separate shower. Enjoy a morning coffee in the screened patio. A neutral tile tile flows throughout your living areas, A full size laundry room with washer and dryer. rental includes landscaping community pool and gated security. Ready for immediate occupancy. The association does require a security deposit upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 S Aragon Blvd have any available units?
7420 S Aragon Blvd has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7420 S Aragon Blvd have?
Some of 7420 S Aragon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 S Aragon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7420 S Aragon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 S Aragon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7420 S Aragon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 7420 S Aragon Blvd offer parking?
No, 7420 S Aragon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7420 S Aragon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7420 S Aragon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 S Aragon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7420 S Aragon Blvd has a pool.
Does 7420 S Aragon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7420 S Aragon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 S Aragon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 S Aragon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 S Aragon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 S Aragon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
