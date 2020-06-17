7231 NW 20th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great opportunity to rent this spacious single family home in the midst of Sunrise on a very quiet street.

This updated 3 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, pool home features wood floors throughout all the bedrooms and ceramic tiles throughout the rest of the house. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with new cupboards and granite counter top and stainless appliances. Mango trees in backyard and close to shopps and restaurants. No HOA!!



Please provide Proof of Income, Credit Report, Background check, Bank statement, Rental Application, Contract to Lease and Identification.