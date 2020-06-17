All apartments in Sunrise
Find more places like 7231 NW 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise, FL
/
7231 NW 20th St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:37 AM

7231 NW 20th St

7231 Northwest 20th Street · (954) 290-2857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7231 Northwest 20th Street, Sunrise, FL 33313
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great opportunity to rent this spacious single family home in the midst of Sunrise on a very quiet street.
This updated 3 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, pool home features wood floors throughout all the bedrooms and ceramic tiles throughout the rest of the house. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with new cupboards and granite counter top and stainless appliances. Mango trees in backyard and close to shopps and restaurants. No HOA!!

Please provide Proof of Income, Credit Report, Background check, Bank statement, Rental Application, Contract to Lease and Identification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7231 NW 20th St have any available units?
7231 NW 20th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7231 NW 20th St have?
Some of 7231 NW 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7231 NW 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
7231 NW 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 NW 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 7231 NW 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 7231 NW 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 7231 NW 20th St does offer parking.
Does 7231 NW 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7231 NW 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 NW 20th St have a pool?
Yes, 7231 NW 20th St has a pool.
Does 7231 NW 20th St have accessible units?
No, 7231 NW 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 NW 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7231 NW 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7231 NW 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7231 NW 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7231 NW 20th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr
Sunrise, FL 33323
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter
Sunrise, FL 33323
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33351
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue
Sunrise, FL 33323
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W
Sunrise, FL 33351
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace
Sunrise, FL 33323

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms
Sunrise Apartments with GymSunrise Pet Friendly Places
Sunrise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity