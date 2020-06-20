All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

701 SW 148th Ave # 110

701 Southwest 148th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 Southwest 148th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33325
New River Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3bed 3 bath townhouse in Villas de Tuscany - Property Id: 247581

This spacious condo is located in the Sunrise/Weston area at the Villas De Tuscany condo community and has easy access to highways, shopping malls, and restaurants. It has an open-format floor plan with bedrooms on the top floor. Plenty of space for hosting and perfect location! The condo is freshly painted and the bathrooms have been recently remodeled
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247581
Property Id 247581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 have any available units?
701 SW 148th Ave # 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise, FL.
Is 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 currently offering any rent specials?
701 SW 148th Ave # 110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 pet-friendly?
No, 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 offer parking?
No, 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 does not offer parking.
Does 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 have a pool?
No, 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 does not have a pool.
Does 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 have accessible units?
No, 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 SW 148th Ave # 110 does not have units with air conditioning.
