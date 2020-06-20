701 SW 148th Ave # 110

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3bed 3 bath townhouse in Villas de Tuscany - Property Id: 247581



This spacious condo is located in the Sunrise/Weston area at the Villas De Tuscany condo community and has easy access to highways, shopping malls, and restaurants. It has an open-format floor plan with bedrooms on the top floor. Plenty of space for hosting and perfect location! The condo is freshly painted and the bathrooms have been recently remodeled

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247581

Property Id 247581



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652845)