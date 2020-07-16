All apartments in Sunrise
2410 NW 63rd Ave
2410 NW 63rd Ave

2410 Northwest 63rd Avenue · (754) 701-7684
Location

2410 Northwest 63rd Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33313
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated pool home, ready for move in. This home offers a spacious kitchen, updated bathrooms and located in beautiful location. The backyard has a lovely screened patio and sparkling pool, great for entertaining.
This home won’t last long. Apply today!
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 NW 63rd Ave have any available units?
2410 NW 63rd Ave has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 NW 63rd Ave have?
Some of 2410 NW 63rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 NW 63rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2410 NW 63rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 NW 63rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2410 NW 63rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 2410 NW 63rd Ave offer parking?
No, 2410 NW 63rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2410 NW 63rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 NW 63rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 NW 63rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2410 NW 63rd Ave has a pool.
Does 2410 NW 63rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2410 NW 63rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 NW 63rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 NW 63rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 NW 63rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 NW 63rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
