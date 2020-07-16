2410 NW 63rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated pool home, ready for move in. This home offers a spacious kitchen, updated bathrooms and located in beautiful location. The backyard has a lovely screened patio and sparkling pool, great for entertaining.

This home won’t last long. Apply today!

NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.