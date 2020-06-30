All apartments in Sunrise
Find more places like 200 N New River Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise, FL
/
200 N New River Dr E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

200 N New River Dr E

200 N New River Cir · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 N New River Cir, Sunrise, FL 33326
New River Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free - New Luxury Building! - Property Id: 307083

1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free - New Luxury Building!

Exclusive Residences - The energy of Las Olas with the serenity of Riverwalk just steps away!

Rent: $2,095
Square Feet: 825
Deposit: $750
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Alo

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Calls -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/200-n-new-river-dr-e-fort-lauderdale-fl/307083
Property Id 307083

(RLNE5947278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N New River Dr E have any available units?
200 N New River Dr E has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 200 N New River Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
200 N New River Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N New River Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 N New River Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 200 N New River Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 200 N New River Dr E offers parking.
Does 200 N New River Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 N New River Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N New River Dr E have a pool?
No, 200 N New River Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 200 N New River Dr E have accessible units?
No, 200 N New River Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N New River Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 N New River Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 N New River Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 N New River Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 200 N New River Dr E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr
Sunrise, FL 33323
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter
Sunrise, FL 33323
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33351
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue
Sunrise, FL 33323
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W
Sunrise, FL 33351
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace
Sunrise, FL 33323

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FL
Wellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity