Sunrise, FL
15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103

15705 West Waterside Circle · No Longer Available
Sunrise
Location

15705 West Waterside Circle, Sunrise, FL 33326
New River Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Njoy weston lifestyle and schools in this gorgeous modern remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms waterside village ground floor entry condo with beautiful garden view. Unit features wood laminate floors, quartz countertops, top stainless steen appliances,, new a/c, new stackable washer and drier inside unit, accordion shutters. Screened porch with storage room and direct access to garden area, shaddy trees, beautiful community pool and kids playground. Walking distance to bravo supermarket, walgreens pharmacy, shops, restaurants, banks, daycare and much more!

(RLNE5889295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 have any available units?
15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise, FL.
What amenities does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 have?
Some of 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 offer parking?
No, 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 does not offer parking.
Does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 have a pool?
Yes, 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 has a pool.
Does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103 has units with air conditioning.
