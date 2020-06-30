15705 W Waterside Cir Apt 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Njoy weston lifestyle and schools in this gorgeous modern remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms waterside village ground floor entry condo with beautiful garden view. Unit features wood laminate floors, quartz countertops, top stainless steen appliances,, new a/c, new stackable washer and drier inside unit, accordion shutters. Screened porch with storage room and direct access to garden area, shaddy trees, beautiful community pool and kids playground. Walking distance to bravo supermarket, walgreens pharmacy, shops, restaurants, banks, daycare and much more!



(RLNE5889295)