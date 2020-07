Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Move in-ready pool home with spa, located in the area's prestigious Residences at Sawgrass. This excellent property features an updated kitchen. and baths, new energy efficient A/C unit, all tile & laminate wood surfaces, spacious bedrooms, lots of storage, accordion hurricane shutters all around, 2 car garage, close to the area's best schools, next to new American Express headquarters, Sawgrass business park, Ikea & Sawgrass Mills mall. Pool maintenance is included.



(RLNE5906056)