Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute remodeled Meadowlawn home. Nice 2 bedroom one bath house with attached carport. Large fenced yard, small pets ok, central heat and air conditioning. new carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile in rest of home. Large luxury kitchen with granite countertops and ample cabinetry. Dishwasher. Window blinds throughout. Laundry room in carport area. Convenient location to 275, bay bridges and downtown St Petersburg. won't last!