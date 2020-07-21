All apartments in St. Petersburg
5030 Chancellor Street Northeast
5030 Chancellor Street Northeast

5030 Chancellor Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Chancellor Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast have any available units?
5030 Chancellor Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Chancellor Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast has a pool.
Does 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5030 Chancellor Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
