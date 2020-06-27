465 74TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Cozy one-bedroom cottage on a two-house property. Rear unit with privacy and alley access. Well-maintained wood paneling and new carpet in living room and bedroom. New appliances & countertop in kitchen and new fixtures in bathroom. Newer windows have good soundproofing. Separate laundry room with hook-ups. Tenant has electric and water-sewer-trash accounts. Easy access to 4th St N and Gandy Blvd to access I-275 to Clearwater, Tampa or downtown St Pete or grab a bus a few steps away. Lots of shopping along the 4th St and nearby MLK Jr St N corridors. No smoking & no pets. Great value - this one will go quickly.