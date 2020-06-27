All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 465 74TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
465 74TH AVENUE N
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

465 74TH AVENUE N

465 74th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

465 74th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy one-bedroom cottage on a two-house property. Rear unit with privacy and alley access. Well-maintained wood paneling and new carpet in living room and bedroom. New appliances & countertop in kitchen and new fixtures in bathroom. Newer windows have good soundproofing. Separate laundry room with hook-ups. Tenant has electric and water-sewer-trash accounts. Easy access to 4th St N and Gandy Blvd to access I-275 to Clearwater, Tampa or downtown St Pete or grab a bus a few steps away. Lots of shopping along the 4th St and nearby MLK Jr St N corridors. No smoking & no pets. Great value - this one will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 74TH AVENUE N have any available units?
465 74TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 74TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 465 74TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 74TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
465 74TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 74TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 465 74TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 465 74TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 465 74TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 465 74TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 74TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 74TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 465 74TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 465 74TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 465 74TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 465 74TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 74TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus