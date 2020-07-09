All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

3300 55th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 55th Street North have any available units?
3300 55th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3300 55th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
3300 55th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 55th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 55th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 3300 55th Street North offer parking?
No, 3300 55th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 3300 55th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 55th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 55th Street North have a pool?
No, 3300 55th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 3300 55th Street North have accessible units?
No, 3300 55th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 55th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 55th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 55th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 55th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

