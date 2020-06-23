All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2410 18th Ave S

2410 18th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2410 18th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!!!

Large 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with central heat and air, large back yard, newer windows, full kitchen.

Text us today at 727-403-6681 for a private tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 18th Ave S have any available units?
2410 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2410 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2410 18th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 18th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2410 18th Ave S offer parking?
No, 2410 18th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2410 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 18th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2410 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2410 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2410 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 18th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2410 18th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
