All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT

8518 Cypress Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8518 Cypress Hollow Court, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Stunning 5,000 SQ. FT. 4 Bedroom 4 bath EXQUISITE HOME WITH PRIVATE OFFICE AND BONUS ROOM located in desirable, gated, Estates at Wekiva Park. Graced with mature trees and stately homes, this sublime community is centrally located to Orlando Airport, beautiful beaches and Disney World. Tennis courts and playground right in the backyard of this desirable home. Opening to the formal areas featuring timeless elements of stone flooring, decorative columns, multitude of windows, and expansive views set a modern tone. At the center of the home, the kitchen is a chefs dream; tile flooring and massive working island combine function and beauty with double ovens, exotic granite, stunning glazed custom cabinetry, and complete butler's pantry. Your massive master suite includes tray ceilings, powder room, walk-in closet, dressing room w/shoe closet, 21 foot master bath w/jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Designed for entertaining both inside and out, all the main rooms pour out to your lanai. A must see home in an amazing luxury community!! A++ Schools! Great location minutes from 417, I-4, Town Center Mall, local shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT have any available units?
8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT have?
Some of 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT offers parking.
Does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT have a pool?
No, 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach