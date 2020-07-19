8518 CYPRESS HOLLOW COURT

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Stunning 5,000 SQ. FT. 4 Bedroom 4 bath EXQUISITE HOME WITH PRIVATE OFFICE AND BONUS ROOM located in desirable, gated, Estates at Wekiva Park. Graced with mature trees and stately homes, this sublime community is centrally located to Orlando Airport, beautiful beaches and Disney World. Tennis courts and playground right in the backyard of this desirable home. Opening to the formal areas featuring timeless elements of stone flooring, decorative columns, multitude of windows, and expansive views set a modern tone. At the center of the home, the kitchen is a chefs dream; tile flooring and massive working island combine function and beauty with double ovens, exotic granite, stunning glazed custom cabinetry, and complete butler's pantry. Your massive master suite includes tray ceilings, powder room, walk-in closet, dressing room w/shoe closet, 21 foot master bath w/jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Designed for entertaining both inside and out, all the main rooms pour out to your lanai. A must see home in an amazing luxury community!! A++ Schools! Great location minutes from 417, I-4, Town Center Mall, local shopping, and dining.