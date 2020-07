Drake at Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage key fob access media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport concierge conference room internet access smoke-free community tennis court volleyball court

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online Drake Midtown, your all-in-one community provides convenience and grandeur from the moment you enter. At Drake Midtown, you will discover resort-style inspiration mixed with a vibrant and playful atmosphere. Our inviting community encourages residents and guests alike to relax and enjoy our shared spaces and our interior finishes are sleek, stylish and modern. Just beyond this retreat is the Griffin Farms shopping center that offers onsite shopping, dining and entertainment. You deserve an upgrade to your lifestyle and you will find it here at Drake Midtown.