Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs

Amenities
Immerse yourself in tranquil lakefront living at Lakeshore Apartments on Lake Orienta. Nestled in the heart of Altamonte Springs, Lakeshore Apartments is close to shopping, restaurants, Uptown Altamonte and I-4. Our community offers a relaxing getaway to call home. Voted Renovated Community of the Year by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando, our newly renovated interiors give you the luxuries you deserve with stainless steel appliances, deep espresso cabinets, and two-tone color designs and brushed nickel finishes. Meet your friends at our lakeside pool, get fit in our 24-hour fitness center or avoid the heat with a nighttime game of tennis on our lighted court. Secluded under the cover of large trees and lush landscaping, Lakeshore Altamonte is the perfect retreat. Enjoy coming home to Lakeshore Apartments.