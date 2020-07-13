Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet parking on-site laundry car wash area cc payments coffee bar e-payments hot tub

Immerse yourself in tranquil lakefront living at Lakeshore Apartments on Lake Orienta. Nestled in the heart of Altamonte Springs, Lakeshore Apartments is close to shopping, restaurants, Uptown Altamonte and I-4. Our community offers a relaxing getaway to call home. Voted Renovated Community of the Year by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando, our newly renovated interiors give you the luxuries you deserve with stainless steel appliances, deep espresso cabinets, and two-tone color designs and brushed nickel finishes. Meet your friends at our lakeside pool, get fit in our 24-hour fitness center or avoid the heat with a nighttime game of tennis on our lighted court. Secluded under the cover of large trees and lush landscaping, Lakeshore Altamonte is the perfect retreat. Enjoy coming home to Lakeshore Apartments.