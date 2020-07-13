All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:30 PM

Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs

270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir · (407) 706-3380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 264-101 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 311-107 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 311-105 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 283-108 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 219-210 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 236-206 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
parking
on-site laundry
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
Immerse yourself in tranquil lakefront living at Lakeshore Apartments on Lake Orienta. Nestled in the heart of Altamonte Springs, Lakeshore Apartments is close to shopping, restaurants, Uptown Altamonte and I-4. Our community offers a relaxing getaway to call home. Voted Renovated Community of the Year by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando, our newly renovated interiors give you the luxuries you deserve with stainless steel appliances, deep espresso cabinets, and two-tone color designs and brushed nickel finishes. Meet your friends at our lakeside pool, get fit in our 24-hour fitness center or avoid the heat with a nighttime game of tennis on our lighted court. Secluded under the cover of large trees and lush landscaping, Lakeshore Altamonte is the perfect retreat. Enjoy coming home to Lakeshore Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 65 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: 65 lbs, Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs have any available units?
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs has 9 units available starting at $1,066 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs have?
Some of Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs offers parking.
Does Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs have a pool?
Yes, Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs has a pool.
Does Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs has units with dishwashers.
