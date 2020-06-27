Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool internet access elevator garage parking bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit internet cafe pool table

Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area. Select from Solara's luxurious one and two-bedroom apartment homes, which provide an impressive array of amenities including 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, oversized stand-up showers, and full-size washer and dryer*. Enjoy other perks of our pet-friendly community, like Wi-Fi in common areas, fitness centers, and a refreshing swimming pool. Our location presents easy access life in Sanford/Lake Mary. Just outside your door, you'll find the area's best restaurants and nightlife, as well as parks and outdoor venues in the prominent business district. Stunning contemporary architecture, lush landscaping, sophisticated interiors come together for a one of a kind experience. Private terraces, beautiful woodgrain plank flooring, and secure electronic building access are all within your reach.