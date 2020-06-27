All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 PM

Solara

5000 Solara Cir · (407) 326-2592
Rent Special
Amazing Rent Specials and $99 App and Admin!
Location

5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-1038 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 02-4062 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 02-2070 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1064 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 03-3033 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 04-3069 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solara.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
elevator
garage
parking
bbq/grill
clubhouse
fire pit
internet cafe
pool table
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area. Select from Solara's luxurious one and two-bedroom apartment homes, which provide an impressive array of amenities including 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, oversized stand-up showers, and full-size washer and dryer*. Enjoy other perks of our pet-friendly community, like Wi-Fi in common areas, fitness centers, and a refreshing swimming pool. Our location presents easy access life in Sanford/Lake Mary. Just outside your door, you'll find the area's best restaurants and nightlife, as well as parks and outdoor venues in the prominent business district. Stunning contemporary architecture, lush landscaping, sophisticated interiors come together for a one of a kind experience. Private terraces, beautiful woodgrain plank flooring, and secure electronic building access are all within your reach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on creit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet, $50 Pet DNA Fee
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Other. We offer surface lot and garage parking. Please call us for more information. open lot, detached garage $100-$115/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solara have any available units?
Solara has 11 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solara have?
Some of Solara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solara currently offering any rent specials?
Solara is offering the following rent specials: Amazing Rent Specials and $99 App and Admin!
Is Solara pet-friendly?
Yes, Solara is pet friendly.
Does Solara offer parking?
Yes, Solara offers parking.
Does Solara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solara have a pool?
Yes, Solara has a pool.
Does Solara have accessible units?
No, Solara does not have accessible units.
Does Solara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solara has units with dishwashers.
Does Solara have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Solara has units with air conditioning.
