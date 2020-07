Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center courtyard 24hr gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse community garden e-payments online portal package receiving pool table

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments. We have apartments currently available and ready for move in. We will practice social distancing during the tour. Our top priority is your well-being and safety. Please visit our Contact Us page for details.



Why not take a LIVE tour from your own mobile device? To find out how click on the link below.



Take a Live Virtual Tour



Introducing Latitude 28! (formerly known as East Pointe at Altamonte). For those seeking to escape the hurried everyday life and enjoy the real comforts of home, Latitude 28 is located in the heart of Altamonte Springs located within 1.5 miles of shopping, restaurants, interstate 4 and the SunRail. Relax in one of our sparkling pools or venture over to the new Uptown Altamonte shopping and entertainment district. Offering energy efficient studio, one bedroom and two