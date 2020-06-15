All apartments in Sarasota
825 S OSPREY AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:31 AM

825 S OSPREY AVENUE

825 South Osprey Avenue · (941) 650-2256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Villa Jasmine, 3-9 month rentals, private corner condo coveted area two blocks from Selby Gardens, bayfront. Lush tropical environment in cosmopolitan city.
Fabulously remodeled with French doors to 2 private balconies (153 sq ft; 48 sq feet). Grill/relax. Beautiful views of largest landscaped residential property left in the city. On Hudson Bayou. Second floor, sun-drenched unit.
Special place close to everything! Palm Ave arts district, restaurants, theater district, downtown entertainment & shopping. 3 weekly farmer’s markets and bridges to Siesta & Lido Key beaches are a few miles away.
Sarasota's oldest banyan tree is steps from Villa Jasmine on the way to the pool. South of the Osprey Ave bridge is the Flower District, multi-million dollar canal-front homes. Rosemary District’s Thurs. Night Farmers Market, The Downtown Sarasota Farmer’s Market; Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market.
U.S. News and World Report's "Best Places to Retire in 2018;" National Geographic Explorer’s "100 Best Places to Live;” 1 of "Happiest US Cities.” Ranked "best beach towns in America" 2018.
Performances are very close by: Sarasota Opera, Florida Studio Theater, Burns Court Cinema. Sarasota Ballet & Van Weezel Performing Arts few miles north. Grocers less than ½ mile: Morton’s Market (south), Whole Foods (north) & Publix (east). World-class medical facilities provide peace of mind.
Park in #33. Guests park outside as you enter from S. Osprey Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S OSPREY AVENUE have any available units?
825 S OSPREY AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 S OSPREY AVENUE have?
Some of 825 S OSPREY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S OSPREY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
825 S OSPREY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S OSPREY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 825 S OSPREY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 825 S OSPREY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 825 S OSPREY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 825 S OSPREY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 S OSPREY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S OSPREY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 825 S OSPREY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 825 S OSPREY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 825 S OSPREY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S OSPREY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 S OSPREY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
