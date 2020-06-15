825 S OSPREY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Villa Jasmine, 3-9 month rentals, private corner condo coveted area two blocks from Selby Gardens, bayfront. Lush tropical environment in cosmopolitan city.

Fabulously remodeled with French doors to 2 private balconies (153 sq ft; 48 sq feet). Grill/relax. Beautiful views of largest landscaped residential property left in the city. On Hudson Bayou. Second floor, sun-drenched unit.

Special place close to everything! Palm Ave arts district, restaurants, theater district, downtown entertainment & shopping. 3 weekly farmer’s markets and bridges to Siesta & Lido Key beaches are a few miles away.

Sarasota's oldest banyan tree is steps from Villa Jasmine on the way to the pool. South of the Osprey Ave bridge is the Flower District, multi-million dollar canal-front homes. Rosemary District’s Thurs. Night Farmers Market, The Downtown Sarasota Farmer’s Market; Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market.

U.S. News and World Report's "Best Places to Retire in 2018;" National Geographic Explorer’s "100 Best Places to Live;” 1 of "Happiest US Cities.” Ranked "best beach towns in America" 2018.

Performances are very close by: Sarasota Opera, Florida Studio Theater, Burns Court Cinema. Sarasota Ballet & Van Weezel Performing Arts few miles north. Grocers less than ½ mile: Morton’s Market (south), Whole Foods (north) & Publix (east). World-class medical facilities provide peace of mind.

Park in #33. Guests park outside as you enter from S. Osprey Ave.