Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely pool home located in quiet neighborhood of Sapphire Shores is available for seasonal winter rental. Owner would also consider a annual rental.



Upon entering the home you are greeted by a spacious living room and dining room combination with eat in kitchen. There is a master bedroom with King bed and guest room with full size and twin bed. Two bathrooms one with shower and the other with tub/shower combination. The screened in Lanai is perfect for entertaining or choose to sit in the backyard around a fire-pit overlooking the resort style pool. You are located near grocery stores, neighborhood restaurants and shopping. You can drive to downtown Sarasota in minutes or enjoy Lido or Siesta Key Beaches for a relaxing day in the sun and surf.