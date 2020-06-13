/
sarasota springs
376 Apartments for rent in Sarasota Springs, FL📍
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.
3245 BENEVA ROAD
3245 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
694 sqft
Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community.
Sarasota Springs
3600 Belmont Boulevard
3600 Belmont Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
Annual Rental- Come and see the gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath house before it is gone. This adorable home has brand new paint inside and out, extra space with a large sun room off of the kitchen, and a huge fully fenced in back yard.
3203 BENEVA ROAD
3203 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
876 sqft
Completely remodeled ground-floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, condo located in a convenient community, close to shopping & transportation.
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.
1353 OAK VIEW DRIVE
1353 Oak View Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75.
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE
5209 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! This home features rich laminate flooring as well as tile and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.
2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
1968 TOUCAN WAY
1968 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, MOVE IN READY. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A 9 MONTH LEASE. Spacious 3 bedroom two bath condominium. Quartz counters in the kitchen and baths with stainless steel appliance.
3231 BENEVA ROAD
3231 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo has newer paint, carpet, and furnishings. Two community heated pools, 2 community tennis courts. Quiet complex.
3415 Woodmont Drive
3415 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
$1700/month - 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage Single-family Home in Desirable Colonial Gables. 3/2/1 home in sought-after Colonial Gables neighborhood. This home has a large, fully-fenced back yard and screened in lanai space.
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
5364 Crestlake Blvd 150
5364 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1049 sqft
Crestwood Villas - Property Id: 276011 Bright & Spacious 2 bed/2 bath one level unit villa 1 car garage screened lanai community pool, tennis court, shuffleboard Conveniently located to Siesta Key Beach, , and I-75 Call Today Management Concepts
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...
South Gate
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
