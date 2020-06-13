/
/
bee ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
370 Apartments for rent in Bee Ridge, FL📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5364 Crestlake Blvd 150
5364 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1049 sqft
Crestwood Villas - Property Id: 276011 Bright & Spacious 2 bed/2 bath one level unit villa 1 car garage screened lanai community pool, tennis court, shuffleboard Conveniently located to Siesta Key Beach, , and I-75 Call Today Management Concepts
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD
5565 Boulder Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1467 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/1/20- ANNUAL RENTAL- RENT INCLUDES: LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, PEST CONTROL & COMMUNITY POOL.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY
4197 Reflections Parkway, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1785 sqft
This beautiful peaceful centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den home in Gated Villa Rosa comes fully turnkey furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Via Piedra Circle
4220 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1210 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained .
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4853 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4853 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2027 sqft
Just Reduced! Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to call this brand new house, home! Spacious 2,000 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and large 2 car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4869 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2027 sqft
Hurry this brand-new home in the community of Ashton Meadows won't last long!! Located in Sarasota, Ashton Meadows is conveniently located near shopping, fine dining, I-75, and the beaches of Sarasota.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4378 MADERIA COURT COURT
4378 Madeira Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1003 sqft
CENTER GATE AREA CONDO! Second floor 2/2 condo overlooking a pond with a screened lanai. Vaulted ceiling give this condo a bright spacious feeling. Eat in Kitchen and a dinning room, washer and dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5377 CRESTLAKE BOULEVARD
5377 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1032 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON! VILLA! One level 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a one car garage. Wonderful water view, very spacious, easy access to Siesta Key, downtown and I-75. Furnished three month seasonal rental.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Bee Ridge
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5611 Bidwell Pkwy #104
5611 Bidwell Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
2/2 Condo - Gated Community - Admirals Walk minutes from Siesta Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom - 1st floor unit is CLEAN and ready to go!! This unit has just been upgraded to new energy efficient windows, door and siding.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7816 Limestone Lane
7816 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
Large Water View Condo w/Garage in Stonehaven - Large (1417sf) newer (2009) 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor condo "unfurnished" w/1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential subdivision.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
6614 Markridge Place
6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1597 sqft
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7930 MOONSTONE DRIVE
7930 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
Great location ! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom town home has a screened balcony and private garage. Kitchen offers solid wood cabinets, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a heated pool, playground and is a gated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3245 BENEVA ROAD
3245 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
694 sqft
Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1199 sqft
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bee Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Bee Ridge area include Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bee Ridge from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL