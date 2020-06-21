All apartments in Sarasota
3717 Rilma Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

3717 Rilma Ave

3717 Rilma Avenue · (941) 343-4526
Location

3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and decorative fireplace. The kitchen features a cozy breakfast bar, spacious cabinets, and walk-in pantry. Laminate wood flooring in the kitchen is absolutely gorgeous! Enjoy the wonderful weather on your front screened lanai or dine al fresco on the large paver patio out back. The home sits on two and a half lots making for a very large and entirely fenced yard shaded by a mature oak and fruit trees. The oversized detached garage can double as a work space or studio! Appliances include, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Pets considered but, no dangerous breeds. Lawn care is included in the rent!

The Bayou Oaks community is conveniently located near downtown Sarasota's cultural hub. Quick and easy access to University Parkway and Tamiami Trail means you're only minutes away from fine dining, shopping, arts, entertainment, and beautiful world class gulf beaches. Within walking distance to the Ringling College of Art, Ringling Museum, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, as well as New College, and USF Sarasota/Manatee. Better hurry, this one will rent quickly, call to schedule your showing today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Rilma Ave have any available units?
3717 Rilma Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Rilma Ave have?
Some of 3717 Rilma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Rilma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Rilma Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Rilma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Rilma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 3717 Rilma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Rilma Ave does offer parking.
Does 3717 Rilma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3717 Rilma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Rilma Ave have a pool?
No, 3717 Rilma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Rilma Ave have accessible units?
No, 3717 Rilma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Rilma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 Rilma Ave has units with dishwashers.
