3717 Rilma Ave

This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and decorative fireplace. The kitchen features a cozy breakfast bar, spacious cabinets, and walk-in pantry. Laminate wood flooring in the kitchen is absolutely gorgeous! Enjoy the wonderful weather on your front screened lanai or dine al fresco on the large paver patio out back. The home sits on two and a half lots making for a very large and entirely fenced yard shaded by a mature oak and fruit trees. The oversized detached garage can double as a work space or studio! Appliances include, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Pets considered but, no dangerous breeds. Lawn care is included in the rent!



The Bayou Oaks community is conveniently located near downtown Sarasota's cultural hub. Quick and easy access to University Parkway and Tamiami Trail means you're only minutes away from fine dining, shopping, arts, entertainment, and beautiful world class gulf beaches. Within walking distance to the Ringling College of Art, Ringling Museum, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, as well as New College, and USF Sarasota/Manatee. Better hurry, this one will rent quickly, call to schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

