350 S POLK DRIVE

Welcome to your paradise, right off the Gulf of Mexico! This fully furnished, light and bright Condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious closets and 2 separate large enclosed patios to enjoy the expansive views and Gulf breezes. Fully equipped with flat screen TVs, cable, WiFi and an updated kitchen. Located in the peaceful Lido Shores you can take pleasure in a heated community pool, have plenty of parking and will be a short walk away from the dazzling Lido Beach and St. Armand’s Circle which has a plethora of restaurants, entertainment and shops. Master suite has a king size bed and the guest bedroom features 2 twin beds. Situated on the 4th floor in an elevator accessible building, boasting exquisite views. Currently available for short term rent or as an annual rental at $2,250. Call today for more details, options or to schedule a private tour!