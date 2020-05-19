All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated January 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

350 S POLK DRIVE

350 South Polk Drive · (941) 366-7673
Location

350 South Polk Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Welcome to your paradise, right off the Gulf of Mexico! This fully furnished, light and bright Condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious closets and 2 separate large enclosed patios to enjoy the expansive views and Gulf breezes. Fully equipped with flat screen TVs, cable, WiFi and an updated kitchen. Located in the peaceful Lido Shores you can take pleasure in a heated community pool, have plenty of parking and will be a short walk away from the dazzling Lido Beach and St. Armand’s Circle which has a plethora of restaurants, entertainment and shops. Master suite has a king size bed and the guest bedroom features 2 twin beds. Situated on the 4th floor in an elevator accessible building, boasting exquisite views. Currently available for short term rent or as an annual rental at $2,250. Call today for more details, options or to schedule a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 S POLK DRIVE have any available units?
350 S POLK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 S POLK DRIVE have?
Some of 350 S POLK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 S POLK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
350 S POLK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 S POLK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 350 S POLK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 350 S POLK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 350 S POLK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 350 S POLK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 S POLK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 S POLK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 350 S POLK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 350 S POLK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 350 S POLK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 350 S POLK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 S POLK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
