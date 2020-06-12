All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE

245 North Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

245 North Washington Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Saint Armands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. Looking for a PERFECT getaway…nestled in a quiet tropical oasis, yet LITERALLY MOMENTS from all the action!?!?!? You will ADORE this NEWLY remodeled cottage with pool. This property is located on St. Armands / Lido Key and SUPER ACCESSIBLE to all the typical vacation adventures: St. Armands Circle, Lido Beach, Mote Aquarium, downtown Sarasota arts and culture. This quaint cottage offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a FULL kitchen (including stainless-steel appliances)…all surrounded by BEAUTIFUL, tropical landscaping. If you’re ready, grab the kids, grab your parents, or grab your favorite friends and get away from the daily norm, you ABSOLUTELY MUST CHECK THIS OUT! Please note, this property may be rented weekly or monthly. Inquire for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota, FL.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

