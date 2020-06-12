245 N WASHINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. Looking for a PERFECT getaway…nestled in a quiet tropical oasis, yet LITERALLY MOMENTS from all the action!?!?!? You will ADORE this NEWLY remodeled cottage with pool. This property is located on St. Armands / Lido Key and SUPER ACCESSIBLE to all the typical vacation adventures: St. Armands Circle, Lido Beach, Mote Aquarium, downtown Sarasota arts and culture. This quaint cottage offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a FULL kitchen (including stainless-steel appliances)…all surrounded by BEAUTIFUL, tropical landscaping. If you’re ready, grab the kids, grab your parents, or grab your favorite friends and get away from the daily norm, you ABSOLUTELY MUST CHECK THIS OUT! Please note, this property may be rented weekly or monthly. Inquire for rates.