Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE

236 North Washington Drive · (941) 914-5191
Location

236 North Washington Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Saint Armands

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Relaxing getaway, This St. Armands, bayfront estate home with spectacular panoramic views of the bay and city lights.This Mediterranean-style residence is rich in architectural detail with a wonderful floor plan that takes in breathtaking views from every room. Walk to St. Armands circle for dinner, dancing and shopping. minutes to spectacular Lido beach. enjoy seeing dolphins, manatees, diving pelicans, osprey and egrets from your you living room. Entertaining friends and family will be such a fun experience. In the evening you can watch the lights glow from downtown and the Ringling Bridge or watch throughout the day as the view changes with the light on the water. This 5400 sq. ft., 5 bedroom home is a master class in extraordinary custom features and materials: custom cabinetry, green butterfly granite, top of the line appliances, travertine and bamboo flooring, fireplace, solid mahogany stairs and 12 foot ceilings are just some of the features you will see throughout this opulent residence. A bayfront pool & spa surrounded by Philippine shell stone, multi level outdoor decks, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dock with two lifts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
