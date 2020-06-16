236 N WASHINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Relaxing getaway, This St. Armands, bayfront estate home with spectacular panoramic views of the bay and city lights.This Mediterranean-style residence is rich in architectural detail with a wonderful floor plan that takes in breathtaking views from every room. Walk to St. Armands circle for dinner, dancing and shopping. minutes to spectacular Lido beach. enjoy seeing dolphins, manatees, diving pelicans, osprey and egrets from your you living room. Entertaining friends and family will be such a fun experience. In the evening you can watch the lights glow from downtown and the Ringling Bridge or watch throughout the day as the view changes with the light on the water. This 5400 sq. ft., 5 bedroom home is a master class in extraordinary custom features and materials: custom cabinetry, green butterfly granite, top of the line appliances, travertine and bamboo flooring, fireplace, solid mahogany stairs and 12 foot ceilings are just some of the features you will see throughout this opulent residence. A bayfront pool & spa surrounded by Philippine shell stone, multi level outdoor decks, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dock with two lifts.