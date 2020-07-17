All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 2241 HYDE PARK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
2241 HYDE PARK STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:58 AM

2241 HYDE PARK STREET

2241 Hyde Park Street · (941) 404-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2241 Hyde Park Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1620 Sq. Ft. near Arlington Park. This home is completely tiled throughout, provides a good size Living (20x12) and Family room (23x13), cute as can be Kitchen, Utility room with washer and dryer and oversized covered and screened Lanai. First, last and security is required for move in. Grounds maintenance and pest control are included. Conveniently located near Downtown Sarasota and Arlington Park with Aquatic Center and Recreation Facility. 680+ credit score required. Income must be 3x the rent. No personal guarantors allowed. First, last and security required for move in. Available for move in 8/5/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 HYDE PARK STREET have any available units?
2241 HYDE PARK STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 HYDE PARK STREET have?
Some of 2241 HYDE PARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 HYDE PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2241 HYDE PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 HYDE PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2241 HYDE PARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2241 HYDE PARK STREET offer parking?
No, 2241 HYDE PARK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2241 HYDE PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 HYDE PARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 HYDE PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 2241 HYDE PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2241 HYDE PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2241 HYDE PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 HYDE PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 HYDE PARK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2241 HYDE PARK STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Pet Friendly Places
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity