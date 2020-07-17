2241 HYDE PARK STREET

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1620 Sq. Ft. near Arlington Park. This home is completely tiled throughout, provides a good size Living (20x12) and Family room (23x13), cute as can be Kitchen, Utility room with washer and dryer and oversized covered and screened Lanai. First, last and security is required for move in. Grounds maintenance and pest control are included. Conveniently located near Downtown Sarasota and Arlington Park with Aquatic Center and Recreation Facility. 680+ credit score required. Income must be 3x the rent. No personal guarantors allowed. First, last and security required for move in. Available for move in 8/5/20.