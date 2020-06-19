2106 Temple St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport bbq/grill ice maker range

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

2106 Temple Street is ready to be lived in. It is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a great sun room, the kitchen has filtered water, gas stove, the fridge is equipped with an ice maker, on demand water heater, there is a natural gas hook up for a grill outside the screened in patio. Terrazzo floor throughout. Roman shades dress up the casement windows. There is a washer and dryer in the utility room. The whole yard is fenced in with an electric gate to access the carport and the additional parking area. It is in one of the most perfect location - Arlington Park Neighborhood, minutes from downtown and the beaches.