Sarasota, FL
2106 Temple St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

2106 Temple St

2106 Temple Street · (941) 315-6923
Location

2106 Temple Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
bbq/grill
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
2106 Temple Street is ready to be lived in. It is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a great sun room, the kitchen has filtered water, gas stove, the fridge is equipped with an ice maker, on demand water heater, there is a natural gas hook up for a grill outside the screened in patio. Terrazzo floor throughout. Roman shades dress up the casement windows. There is a washer and dryer in the utility room. The whole yard is fenced in with an electric gate to access the carport and the additional parking area. It is in one of the most perfect location - Arlington Park Neighborhood, minutes from downtown and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Temple St have any available units?
2106 Temple St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Temple St have?
Some of 2106 Temple St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Temple St currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Temple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Temple St pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Temple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2106 Temple St offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Temple St offers parking.
Does 2106 Temple St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Temple St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Temple St have a pool?
No, 2106 Temple St does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Temple St have accessible units?
No, 2106 Temple St does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Temple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Temple St does not have units with dishwashers.
