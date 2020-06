Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming, clean, one bedroom, one bath unit near downtown. Close to shopping, dining venues, events, and bay front!! Quiet complex of 8 units. All tile floors and retro touches. Parking at your front door. Laundry facility with upgraded washer and dryer and folding area. Small pets welcome. Water, sewer, garbage pickup, pest control included in rent. Available June 16.