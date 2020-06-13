/
169 Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL📍
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
251 W Cowles
251 West Cowles Street, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
460 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April through December 2020 RENTED: Now through March 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021 Jan-Mar $1,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,000* / month *Does not include taxes and fees *This property is REALTOR owned Just blocks
1 Unit Available
5 Quails Run blvd #10
5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view.
1 Unit Available
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
65 1ST AVENUE
65 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
525 sqft
Florida cottage close to downtown and the beaches. Non smoking. This is set amongst Florida landscaping putting you in your own private world. Property is fenced in with Florida vegetation.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
50 1ST AVENUE
50 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
An original Florida style Cottage style to call home with walking distance to the beaches and downtown Englewood. Safe neighborhood with sidewalks for walking or riding your bike. Close to several parks and across from Lemon Bay itself.
1 Unit Available
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
450 sqft
RENT REDUCTION. On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex with great lanai. New A/C. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Immediate move in available. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL
1 Unit Available
1120 LAMPP DRIVE
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1108 sqft
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access.
1 Unit Available
1688 Winstan Avenue
1688 Winstan Avenue, Englewood, FL
Studio
$1,400
912 sqft
Waterfront studio house available! Enjoy tile flooring throughout, breakfast bar, and washer and dryer in unit. Home is partially furnished, but can be unfurnished if preferred.
Section 69
1 Unit Available
6110 RONDA STREET
6110 Ronda Street, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1423 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new, Englewood, FL 3bed/2bath home on a large corner lot for rent. Just one year old. Top grade finishes. Tile floor throughout. Ready to go to an extremely well-qualified tenant that will give it the love and respect it deserves.
1 Unit Available
27432 JANZEN COURT
27432 Janzen Ct, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1845 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Live in this beautiful Sand Castle Villa! This tastefully upgraded Home is ready for it's first resident.
1 Unit Available
867 E 6TH STREET
867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.
Englewood Isles
1 Unit Available
40 WINDSOR DRIVE
40 Windsor Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Available 6/1 - You will not be disappointed with this ultimate waterfront rental home in tropical paradise! Boat and fish from your own back yard.
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.
Englewood Isles
1 Unit Available
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.
1 Unit Available
1190 LAMPP DRIVE
1190 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Reduced 3/2 Seasonal rental available. Florida cottage vacation home. Immaculate and close to beaches shops and dinning. Tranquil views of Ainger creek from large back, screened in lanai.
1 Unit Available
23 QUAILS RUN BOULEVARD
23 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
647 sqft
The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
1 Unit Available
2275 S MCCALL ROAD
2275 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 with carport on !st floor condo located in Englewood. Available for Season 2018.
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.
1 Unit Available
164 VIA MADONNA
164 Via Madonna, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Enjoy boating and relaxing along the water with your boat or just lounging on the back screened patio to watch our fantastic sunsets.
