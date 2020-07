Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful opportunity to live on Golden Gate Point at a rock bottom rental rate! This first floor 2/ bed/2 bath corner unit has been recently updated. Light and bright! This great downtown location has it all. Walking distance to Sarasota Bayfront. Visit Lido Beach, St Armand's Circle and everything downtown Sarasota has to offer. Off street assigned parking right outside your unit. Onsite storage closet included. Small pet upon owner approval.