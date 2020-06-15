All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 131 GARFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
131 GARFIELD DRIVE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 11:35 AM

131 GARFIELD DRIVE

131 Garfield Drive · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 Garfield Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely unit in The Riviera of Lido Beach with two bedrooms two bathrooms located in the heart of Lido Key. It is a few steps from the beach, and the Lido Pavilion. Nicely furnished with all the comforts of home and this unit has a large porch that overlooks the tree tops with a view of downtown Sarasota in the distance. New tile flooring in living area. It is a short walk from St. Armands Circle, and a quick drive to downtown Sarasota. Summer $2500 Winter $4000, LIDO BEACH, CONDO, SARASOTA, FLORIDA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 GARFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
131 GARFIELD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 GARFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 131 GARFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 GARFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
131 GARFIELD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 GARFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 131 GARFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 131 GARFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 131 GARFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 131 GARFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 GARFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 GARFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 131 GARFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 131 GARFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 131 GARFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 GARFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 GARFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 131 GARFIELD DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue
Sarasota, FL 34238
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity