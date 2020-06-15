131 GARFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Lovely unit in The Riviera of Lido Beach with two bedrooms two bathrooms located in the heart of Lido Key. It is a few steps from the beach, and the Lido Pavilion. Nicely furnished with all the comforts of home and this unit has a large porch that overlooks the tree tops with a view of downtown Sarasota in the distance. New tile flooring in living area. It is a short walk from St. Armands Circle, and a quick drive to downtown Sarasota. Summer $2500 Winter $4000, LIDO BEACH, CONDO, SARASOTA, FLORIDA.