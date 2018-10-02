1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102

Amenities

Annual, Unfurnished, ground floor condo in gated community downtown Sarasota. - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ground floor condo in the gated community of Villagio. This condo is efficiently planned, with private office space and full sized laundry. The community amenity package features a clubhouse with full kitchen and lounge with big screen TV, library, fitness center, resort style heated pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball, putting green and picnic area. You will be convenient to downtown, shopping, dining, beaches, and the art venues. Last months rent is NOT required with good credit and rental history. Don't let this deal get away-CALL NOW!



No Pets Allowed



