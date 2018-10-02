All apartments in Sarasota
1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102
1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102

1155 Villagio Circle · (941) 328-8999
Location

1155 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Amenities

putting green
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
putting green
tennis court
volleyball court
Annual, Unfurnished, ground floor condo in gated community downtown Sarasota. - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ground floor condo in the gated community of Villagio. This condo is efficiently planned, with private office space and full sized laundry. The community amenity package features a clubhouse with full kitchen and lounge with big screen TV, library, fitness center, resort style heated pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball, putting green and picnic area. You will be convenient to downtown, shopping, dining, beaches, and the art venues. Last months rent is NOT required with good credit and rental history. Don't let this deal get away-CALL NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 have any available units?
1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 have?
Some of 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102's amenities include putting green, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 offer parking?
No, 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 does not offer parking.
Does 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
