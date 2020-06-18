All apartments in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 PM

1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

1064 Tamiami Trail · (941) 356-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236
Central Cocoanut

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Do not miss this opportunity to be a part of Sarasota's Cultural Arts District in this luxury lifestyle condo! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is one you will not want to miss. The spacious kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances breakfast bar, and ample storage in the hardwood cabinets and pantry. This stunning condo is adorned with crown molding, split bedroom plan, custom paint, in-unit washer and dryer and more! Make yourself at home in the master suite, complete with en-suite bath with double sinks, an over-sized walk-in closet and access to the balcony! Relax and take in the beautiful Florida sunshine on your balcony with courtyard views.Lawn care and pest control are included in the rent, giving you more time to enjoy a laid back Florida lifestyle.

Broadway Promenade Condominiums features an incredible community pool and spa, business center, billiards, two covered parking spaces and a full service Publix grocery and retail shopping located onsite for the ultimate convenience. You'll be minutes away from experiencing Sarasota's fine arts, live music, opera, theaters, festivals and countless shopping and dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have any available units?
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have?
Some of 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
