1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard parking pool pool table hot tub media room

Do not miss this opportunity to be a part of Sarasota's Cultural Arts District in this luxury lifestyle condo! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is one you will not want to miss. The spacious kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances breakfast bar, and ample storage in the hardwood cabinets and pantry. This stunning condo is adorned with crown molding, split bedroom plan, custom paint, in-unit washer and dryer and more! Make yourself at home in the master suite, complete with en-suite bath with double sinks, an over-sized walk-in closet and access to the balcony! Relax and take in the beautiful Florida sunshine on your balcony with courtyard views.Lawn care and pest control are included in the rent, giving you more time to enjoy a laid back Florida lifestyle.



Broadway Promenade Condominiums features an incredible community pool and spa, business center, billiards, two covered parking spaces and a full service Publix grocery and retail shopping located onsite for the ultimate convenience. You'll be minutes away from experiencing Sarasota's fine arts, live music, opera, theaters, festivals and countless shopping and dining options.