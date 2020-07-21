All apartments in Sanford
208 Sir Lawrence Drive
208 Sir Lawrence Drive

208 Sir Lawrence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Sir Lawrence Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Sir Lawrence Drive have any available units?
208 Sir Lawrence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 208 Sir Lawrence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Sir Lawrence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Sir Lawrence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Sir Lawrence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 Sir Lawrence Drive offer parking?
No, 208 Sir Lawrence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 Sir Lawrence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Sir Lawrence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Sir Lawrence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 208 Sir Lawrence Drive has a pool.
Does 208 Sir Lawrence Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Sir Lawrence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Sir Lawrence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Sir Lawrence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Sir Lawrence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Sir Lawrence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
